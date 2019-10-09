Bhopal: Post Nath’s road show,BJP to ask Chouhan to campaign in Jhabua

BHOPAL:The BJP is all set to bid former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to campaign against the Congress candidate in Jhabua after Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s road show there.

Chouhan will visit Jhabua, where by-election will be held on October 21, from October 14 to 18.

Besides holding road shows, Chouhan will address more than 20 public meetings.

Apart from Chouhan, Central Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Thawar Chand Gehlot, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and national vice-president of the party Prabhat Jha may campaign in Jhabua.