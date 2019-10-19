Bhopal: Post Magnificent MP, MSME look up to govt

BHOPAL: After Magnificent MP at Indore, micro, small and middle enterprises (MSME) are looking up to the government.

The MSME sector was not included in the event at Indore, as only big industrialists were invited to it.

The MSME sector is expecting the government to offer some relaxations to them. Laghu Udhyog Sangh, president, RS Goswami said the MSME sector generates jobs more than the large ones. Goswami said the government must understand the utility of medium and small sector. Goswami further said that if the government wants to work in the field of employment then it has to remove the problems of the people working in the MSME sector. He said the government officials have told that the cabinet has approved the policy for MSME.

Around three to four meetings of the businessmen of the MSME sector have been held since the Congress came to power. These businessmen demand streamlining of the infrastructure, electricity and water arrangements in the industrial areas.

Earlier, the MSME sector was given building subsidy but it was later stopped. Now there is demand to continue the subsidy. The businessmen of MSME sector also wants that small and medium entreprizes should also be given the relaxations in the form of packages, which are given to the big industrialists.

Cabinet’s policy approval: The cabinet in the recent past approved MSME Development Policy, 2019. According to this policy, special packages are given to pharmaceuticals, powerloom and textiles sector. It also has provision for grant to machines and building along with additional grant to the units run by women, SCs and STs. According to this policy, subsidy up to 40 per cent will be given on the cost of machinery and building. Additional subsidy of 2.5% wil be given to SCs, STs and women. The government will also give export subsidy. Micro industries will be given 50 per cent subsidy for export which will be up to Rs 25 lakh. The developers of the industrial areas will be given financial help of Rs 2.5 crore. Startup policy has also been made but it would be implemented from April, 2020.

Will hold convention for small industries: Aqueel

MSME department minister Arif Aqueel said the relaxations given to the micro industries will be soon announced in the convention to be held soon. Aqueel said the convention will not be held at big scale alike Magnificent MP but people would be invited in the convention and their problems will be solved.