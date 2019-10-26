Bhopal: Post Jabhua bypolls brainstorming on MP PCC chief begins

BHOPAL: The brainstorming on selection of state Congress president has begun afer Jhabua bypolls. Earlier, the issue was postponed due to dispute between these leaders. Congress national president Sonia Gandhi is considering to get pending appointments done after completion of Maharashtra and Haryana elections.

The appointment of Congress organisational president is to be done in the state. The names of ex-MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kantilal Bhuria who recently won in Jhabua and former LoP, Ajay Singh were present.

The name of Scindia for state Congress president is under consideration for several years. Scindia’s name was put on hold following the opposition of CM Kamal Nath and former CM Digvijay Singh. Nath and Singh are against creating of new power centre.

Both of them are forwarding name of Bhuria. Ajay Singh is also one of the contenders as former CM Arjun Singh was very close to Gandhi family. Names of ministers -Bala Bachchan and Jitu Patwari were also in fray but when the confidants of Rahul Gandhi got sidelined, Patwari name is almost dropped.

Sources in Congress said no ministers from the state will be appointed and the reins of the party organization will be assigned to any other leader.

Sources said Chief Minister Kamal Nath will go to Delhi in the second week of November after which new state president could be announced. Sonia has assigned the responsibility of selecting candidates for elections to state incharge Deepak Babaria and senior Congress leader Ahmad Patel. Nath will be having a meeting with these leaders to decide the names.