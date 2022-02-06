Bhopal: Positivity rate declines, cases up in neighbouring districts

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Though Covid positivity rate has declined in the state, Bhopal and surrounding districts reported high number of corona cases on Sunday, according to state health bulletin. Bhopal led with 1,167 Covid cases followed by Indore with 589 cases. Jabalpur reported 302 Covid cases while Gwalior reported 126.

As far as surrounding districts of Bhopal are concerned, Raisen reported 117 Covid cases while Vidisha reported 153 cases and Sehore reported 133. Hoshangabad reported 112 cases. Khargone reported 117 Covid cases while Harda reported 141 and Sagar reported 158 cases. Seoni reported 109 Covid cases and Damoh reported 133 cases.

Some of the districts reported very low cases. Dindori reported zero case while Ashok Nagar reported nine cases. Sheopur and Bhind and reported 5 cases each. Burhanpur reported 7 and Singrauli reported 8 cases.

As many as 76,633 samples were sent for testing while 447 samples were rejected at time of testing. Positivity rate reduced to 6.7%.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 11:35 PM IST