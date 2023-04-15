Bhopal: Posing as bank employee, man siphons Rs 92k from woman's account, booked

Representational picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Katara hills police have registered a case against a man for siphoning off Rs 92,000 from a woman’s bank account, the police said on Saturday.

Station house officer (SHO) of Katara hills police station, BS Prajapati said that the complainant, Manju Tiwari (53) is a home-maker, who resides in the Katara hills locality of the city. She approached the cyber cell back in March 2022, stating that she owned an account at a private bank and her net banking facilities were not active, regarding which she had contacted the bank too.

She received a call from an unknown number on March 6, 2022. The accused identified himself as the bank employee and sought card details like CVV, card number on pretext of activating the net banking facility.

As soon as Tiwari shared the details, Rs 92,600 were debited from her account. When Tiwari tried contacting the number from which she had received the call, it was switched off.

Realising that she had been duped, Tiwari approached the police and lodged a complaint against the unidentified accused.