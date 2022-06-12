Bhopal: Poll code to be relaxed only after govt proposal, says State Election Commission

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Election Commission will consider to relax the Model Code of Conduct only when the state government will submit a proposal to this effect. The code is in force as panchayat and urban body elections are to be held in the state.

“Proposals received from offices other than the government will not be considered,” State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh said on Saturday.

His statement comes as some government officials had sought directions from the Commission to complete pending works like construction, repair of roads and drains in view of rains.

Singh has said that all the departments should study the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct. Send a proposal for exemption to the Commission if the situation is not clear in the provisions of the Code of Conduct.

Secretary State Election Commission Rakesh Singh has requested the Additional Chief Secretary General Administration to apprise the Departments, Heads of Departments, Divisional Commissioners, Collectors and District Officers about this information.

