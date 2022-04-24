Bhopal: Policy to regulate playschools not finalized yet

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Policy and guidelines to regulate playschools in Madhya Pradesh have not been finalized yet. After a petition in the High Court, Women and Child Welfare Department was made a nodal agency to look after the Playschools, however, till date the department hasn’t finalized the guidelines, confirmed an official of the department.

“Our department had finalized the preschool education policy. It was about to get the government’s nod but then the New Education Policy was introduced by the Union government. It has now been implemented by the state government as well,” said a senior official of the women and child welfare department.

The new education policy has recognised the preschool concept and set specific directions for it. Introduction and implementation of NEP in Madhya Pradesh has forced the department to reconsider the guidelines decided by the state, said the official.

The guidelines and policy related to preschool has been sent to the centre for final approval confided in the official of the department.

“In absence of any statutory body, playschools are being opened in residential colonies and one room flats. In absence of a regulatory body there is no clarity as to who will be responsible in case of any eventuality,” said state convener of the Madhya Pradesh Palak Mahasangh.

Earlier, the government had decided to give responsibility of regulating the preschools to the school education department. However, later, senior officials suggested that as per the state government business rules, newborn to six year old kids are taken care of by the women and child welfare department. After this, the responsibility was handed over to it.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 11:10 PM IST