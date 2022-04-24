Bhopal: Congress MLA Alawa invites PM Modi, Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi at his wedding

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Hiralal Alawa is in news once again, this time for inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for his wedding. He has also invited AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Alawa is throwing a grand pre-wedding dinner on May 2. He will get married on May 3.

“I have sent invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi also. There are several other leaders in the centre and state cutting across party lines whom I have invited,” said Alawa while talking to Free Press.

He said that he met AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in New Delhi on Saturday and invited her in person.

He said that invitations for personal programmes should not be interpreted in political terms. All public figures have friends across the party lines and they respect each other. They attend social, personal programmes, added Alawa.

Alawa, known as one of the emerging tribal leaders, is one of the founder members of Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS). He won on Congress ticket from Manawar assembly constituency.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 10:49 PM IST