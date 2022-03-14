Bhopal: Policemen to get one day leave to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Soon after exempting recently released film ‘The Kashmir Files’ from entertainment tax in Madhya Pradesh, the state home minister Narottam Mishra has said that policemen will be given one day leave to watch the film along with their family members.

“I have asked the DGP (Director General of Police) to sanction one day leave to each policeman to watch the film. The policemen can take leave as per their planning and schedule of watching the film,” Mishra said on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while announcing the exemption from entertainment tax, said “The Kashmir Files is a heart wrenching narration of Kashmiri Hindus’ pain, a story of struggle and trauma faced by Kashmiri Pandits. It should be watched by maximum people in the state.”

The film directed and written by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri depicts Kashmiri Hindus exodus from the valley.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:24 AM IST