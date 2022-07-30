Bhopal: Police patrolling conducted on foot across state; DGP with other officers join march in city

DGP Sudhir Saxena with other officers during patrolling in city on Saturday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Probably for the first time, the police personnel were patrolling on the roads on foot across the state to boost up the law and order. Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena and other police personnel also joined the patrolling initiative in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday, an official said.

The initiative was taken following the lines from the DG conference held recently in Lucknow. It was stated by the keynote speaker that the foot patrolling of police on busy roads, markets and other places during evening was an important aspect of basic policing. It was being felt from the past that there was a need to bring more activeness in policing.

Commissioner of Police Bhopal, Makrand Deouskar told Free Press that the patrolling was held to bring confidence among the people about the law and order in their respective areas. It was needed to organise a foot march by the police in the busy roads of the city as well as in the lanes. Following which the DGP decided to take out the march.

He said “IG, Police Commissioner, DIG, Additional CP, SP, DCP, ASP, Additional DCP, SDOP, Assistant CP and in-charge of about one thousand police stations and 550 outposts of all zones of the state have organised the foot march from 6 pm to 8 pm”.

In Bhopal, DGP along with the officers walked for about two hours from Kotwali police station to Peergate, Chowk Bazar, Itwara intersection, Mangalwara, Ghoda Nakkas, Nadra bus stand, Hanumanganj, Tilajmalpura, Gautamnagar and Shahjahanabad police stations.

Most of the areas where the march was taken out are sensitive from the point of view of law and order as processions and ‘Chal Samaroh’ on all important festivals pass through these areas. The police officers took stock of the police system during the visit.

The patrolling was carried out on foot by senior officers across the state in congested and sensitive areas. During patrolling, the senior officers also had interaction with the general public.

