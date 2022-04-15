Bhopal: Police launch drive against rumour-mongers who disrupt communal peace

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People may be banned from using social media for one year if they are found spreading rumours, said deputy commissioner of police Sachin Atulkar here on Friday.

The police have taken a decision in view of festivals and violence that erupted in Khargone on Ram Navami. According to police, some people seem to be spreading rumours on social media to disrupt communal harmony.

Talking to media persons on Friday, Atulkar said Bhopal police launched a drive to prevent spread of misinformation on social media. The local police will take strict action against those who will try to disrupt communal harmony. “Five people have been arrested under Section 153 of IPC for spreading hate messages on social media platforms,” he said. Under Section 153, one can be jailed for three years.

Besides, they may face ban under National Security Act. Under the provisions of NSA, they will be stopped from using computer, mobile phone for one year. To maintain peace and harmony in the city, the police have held 500 meetings with people so far.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:38 PM IST