Bhopal: Police Headquarters asks SPs to run background check on 129 inspector rank officers

Police headquarters building in Bhopal. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Police Headquarters has asked Superintendents of Police to run a background check on 129 officers of inspector or equivalent ranks. The SPs have been asked to confirm whether any criminal cases are pending against officers, whether they have been given punishment in the past and whether any departmental inquiry is pending against them.

The exercise is believed to a part of the decision to promote inspectors to the rank of Karyawahak DSPs (Deputy Superintendents of Police). This will be a one-time promotion and will not become a precedent, sources in PHQ said.

The officers include 99 DSPs from district police cadre, 12 Company Commanders posted in different SAF (Special Armed Force) battalions, two radio inspectors, two inspectors of MT cadre, one fingerprint expert, two reserve inspectors and one inspector of the special branch.

The SPs have been directed to provide required information by Monday. Many SPs had to work on Sunday to collect and verify information. Similar inputs were sought from SPs in April and July this year.

The government proposes to promote 130 inspectors as working DSPs. Officers with clean record will be promoted. Officers against whom criminal cases or departmental inquiries is pending or who have been punished or penalised for their acts of omission or commission in the past will be excluded from the list.