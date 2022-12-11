e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: MP’s horse rider wins silver medal in international competition

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 10:47 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Equestrian Academy’s Raju Singh won a silver medal in the International Equestrian Federation Eventing, Concours Complet International (CCI 2 Star Long) tournament held in New Delhi from December 6 to 10.

Along with winning a silver medal, Raju Singh has cleared the first Minimum Eligibility Requirement (MER) for 19th Asian Games selection trial with (40.5) points.  He will also participate in Junior National Equestrian Competition to be held at MP State Equestrian Academy in Bhopal from December 12-25.

Earlier, Raju attended four-month international equestrian training in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, which was sponsored by state government.

When asked about how he started horse riding, Raju Singh told Free Press, "My relative was a horse groomer at MP Academy. Once, I accompanied him. There, I saw people riding horses, and I tried it too. My coach saw something natural in me, and he asked me to give a trial, which I qualified."

