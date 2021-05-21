Bhopal: Police gave me honey trap pen drive, says former chief minister Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Controversy related to former chief minister Kamal Nath possessing the pen drive pertaining to honey trap scandal is snowballing into a major issue. Nath on Friday said that the police gave him the pen drive.
Earlier, warning the officials and government, Nath had said that government should refrain for politics of revenge.
However, on Friday, replying to questions, he said that the pen drive was given to him by police when he was the chief minister. BJP had questioned Nath on how was he in possession of the pen drive. Nath had said that not only he but several others including journalists have the controversial pen drive.
‘State government hiding data of corona deaths’
Kamal Nath also lashed out at Shivraj government for hiding data related to deaths cause by corona. He said that over 1,02,002 bodies out of total 1,27,530 were cremated with corona protocol in March-April.
Shivraj had announced that the government will give an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to the family members of people died in corona in the second wave.
Besides, Kamal Nath has demanded to know why black fungus disease has not been notified as pandemic despite central government urging states for it. More than 600 cases of black fungus have been detected in state so far.