Bhopal: Police gave me honey trap pen drive, says former chief minister Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Controversy related to former chief minister Kamal Nath possessing the pen drive pertaining to honey trap scandal is snowballing into a major issue. Nath on Friday said that the police gave him the pen drive.

Earlier, warning the officials and government, Nath had said that government should refrain for politics of revenge.

However, on Friday, replying to questions, he said that the pen drive was given to him by police when he was the chief minister. BJP had questioned Nath on how was he in possession of the pen drive. Nath had said that not only he but several others including journalists have the controversial pen drive.