Bhopal: Police constable rapes woman on pretext of marriage

Bhopal: A police constable allegedly raped a woman with help of his female friend for a year. The accused Rahul Jaat, posted at police line, and his friend Preeti Solanki blackmailed the victim with her obscene images, said police.

SHO Woman Police station Ajeeta Nayar said Solanki and the victim were friends. It was in 2018 that the accused woman brought the victim to her residence at Church Road in Jahangirabad.

Jaat was present there and the accused raped her on a false promise of marriage. At that time, Solanki had clicked some obscene images of the victim, said Nayar. They would blackmail the 30-year-old victim with those images and Jaat would rape her. It continued for over two years, said police.

Recently, the accused threatened the woman to stay away from him. The complainant told police that he did not marry her and is now threatening her. The victim had lodged a complaint and a case was registered on Thursday. Both the accused are on the run, said Nayar.