Bhopal: Police commissioner system is not a power struggle between IAS and IPS officials, says former senior cop

BHOPAL: The demand to introduce police commissioner system in the state should not be seen as a power struggle between IPS and the IAS officers but as a measure for public welfare, said Arun Gurtu, a retired senior IPS officer of MP cadre.

The old demand for appointment of police commissioners in cities with 10 lakh-plus population in the state has received fresh impetus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the system during his interaction with IPS probationers on July 30.

“States are also working to implement commissioner system in cities with a population of more than one million. So far, this system has been implemented in cities of 16 states. I am sure this positive step will be taken in other places,” Modi had said.

Following Prime Minister's comments, Arun Gurtu said urbanisation poses new challenges for policing including growing cyber crimes and increasing clout of land mafia. Only a police commissioner can tackle these issues effectively.

He said district collectors are overburdened and hardly have time for law and order. Police commissioner system will ensure that they devote more time in implementing government welfare schemes.

"Ultimately, it will benefit people," he said. Gurtu said move should not be seen as something, which would strip IAS officers of the powers they enjoy. It should, rather, be seen as a fair and just division of powers. "I am not talking as a former IPS officer but as a citizen. What is the harm in experimenting with the system? If it fails, we can always go back to old ways," he added.

When contacted, IPS association president Vipin Maheshwari said, “Whenever we discuss the issue in our meeting, we will share it with media."

In 2019, IPS Officers’ Association had met the then chief minister Kamal Nath to demand implementation of commissioner system.

Nath favoured it

Former home minister Bala Bachchan stated that the Congress had promised in its election manifesto that it will consider implementing it. He said Kamal Nath was in favour in appointing police commissioners in Bhopal and Indore.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 07:45 PM IST