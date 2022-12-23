Bhopal: Police arrested Congress leader with MDMA drug

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader arrested by the Ayodhya Nagar police, for allegedly carrying the MDMA drug worth Rs 15 lakh use for ‘ecstasy’, the accused sent to jail, said the police on Friday. The drug was brought from Mumbai.

BJP MLA, Rameshwar Sharma tweeted the photograph of the arrested accused with several Congress leaders on his tweeter handle and raised the question. In the tweet he stated, ‘Congress state general secretary Hamid Khan arrested with worth Rs 20 lakh’.

Additional commissioner of police Rajesh Singh Bhadoria told Free Press that on Wednesday evening, the police received a tip-off that a red SUV travelling from Bilkhiria to Ayodhya Bypass is carrying drugs.

Acting on information, a police team reached the spot and stopped the SUV for checking. The SUV driver was identified as Hamid Khan, 57, a resident of Anantpura in Kokta Bilkhiria. He is an affluent farmer and a property broker.

Initially police did not find anything in the SUV while checking and frisking the suspect. But when the police team minutely checked the SUV, they found 15 grams of MDMA (party-drug) pasted over the fuel tank with the help of a tape, the drug worth Rs 15 lakh in the market.

A case was registered against the accused under NDPS Act, and he was taken into custody and also the SUV has seized. The accused revealed that he brought the drug for personal use from a man resident of Mumbai. The police had got the phone numbers and will going to track the peddler.

The police informed that the accused of the case had sent to jail.