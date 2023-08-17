Bhopal: Poets Arouse Patriotism, Love For Nation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Poets from across the country presented their compositions at Rashtriya Kavi Sammelan organised at Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Wednesday.

The event was organised by Hindavi Swarajya Sthapana Samaroh Samiti and Rashtriya Kavi Sangam to mark 350 years of formation of Hindavi Swaraj.

The poets awakened the spirit of Swaraj in everyone with their poems filled with patriotism and love for the nation. Poets who recited their poems included Ashok Batra from Gurugram, Kirti Kale from Delhi, Vaibhav Gupta from Pune, Hariom Pawar from Meerut and Sumit Orchha from Orchha.

Culture and Tourism minister Usha Thakur was the chief guest. “We should adopt character of Chhatrapati Veer Shivaji Maharaj in our daily life. Only by following the values and principles of Maharaj Shivaji, we will be able to play our part in making India the world leader in 21st century,” she said.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh regional co-ordinator Hemant Muktibodh shed light on life struggle and thoughts of Shivaji and inspired everyone to imbibe his values. Brigadier R Vinayak, National Kavi Sangam President Jagdish Mittal and others were present.

