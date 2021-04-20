Bhopal: Poet & lyricist Zaheer Qureshi passes away

Bhopal: Poet and lyricist Zaheer Qureshi died in Burhanpur on Tuesday. He was 71. Poets and writers of Bhopal have expressed sorrow over his death.

Dr Nusrat Mehdi, director of MP Urdu Academy, expressed grief over the death of Qureshi, saying that he was a very good poet, as well as a very good human being. "I have been associated with him for a long time. He was a nationalist poet connecting humanity and cultures," she said.

Poet and writer Rajesh Joshi said that Zaheer Bhai of the historic city of Chanderi stayed in Gwalior for a long time due to his job, where he played an important role from the beginning in the Janwadi Lekhak Sangh. He had a central role in the organisation's session in Gwalior. He had developed his own personal idiom in song-ghazal writing, which was well received. The struggles of common man were the main voice of his compositions.

Manoj Kulkarni, secretary of the People's Writers Association, said that after retirement, he started living in Bhopal and was constantly active in literary activities. His memoirs were also read and appreciated. He was the vice-president of the Janwadi Lekhak Sangh of Madhya Pradesh. Writer Shailendra Shali stated that his commitment to democratic and progressive human values is highly inspiring and unforgettable. His death is a great loss, he said.

Some of the main ghazal collection of the Qureshi are Lekhni Ke Swapan, Ek Tukda Dhoop, Chandi Ka Dukha, Samunder Vyahne Nahi Aaya, Bheed mein Sabse Alag and Ped Tan Kar bhi Nhi Toota.