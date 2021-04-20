Bhopal: Street smart drivers impress chief minister, Khandwa collector with their trick to deliver extra oxygen

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It is a common practice at our home to tilt our domestic gas cylinders when gas exhausts. A similar practice was adopted by drivers of oxygen tankers that delivered extra oxygen that was equal to the amount used for three days in a newborn care unit.

The incident happened in Khandwa district on Monday night when tanker reached district hospital to deliver oxygen. Once the gas was taken out from the tanker, drivers Jaswinder Singh and Sukhchain Singh asked officials present their to bring some bricks.

Surprised officials asked the reason and they replied that if you bring bricks we can give about 10% of more oxygen from the tanker. They placed the bricks under front tyres of tanker and tilted the tanker. This simple process gave Khandwa district hospital extra oxygen that was enough for three days for children’s unit.