Bhopal: PM’s praise for Datia to reduce malnutrition sends wave of jubilation

In his monthly Mann ki Baat radio broadcast, PM praised Datia district for its innovative approach |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mention of Datia’s campaign to reduce malnutrition in Mann Ki Baat on Sunday has sent a wave of jubilation among officials of district administration, as per officials.

“Can you imagine that songs, music and bhajans can be used to reduce malnutrition?” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said while praising the success of Mera Bachha Abhiyan in Datia district during his Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday.

Under the campaign, bhajan-kirtan programmes were organised in the district, in which teachers, who were called nutrition gurus, were also invited. There is also a Matka programme, under which women bring handful of grains to anganwadi centres on Saturdays and Baal Bhoj is prepared from it.

In order to free children from malnutrition, Mera Bachcha Abhiyan was launched in Datia district in September 2019. Under the campaign, efforts were made to nurture malnourished children of the district. There were 994 highly malnourished and 11,604 malnourished children in Datia district in 2019. Presently, there are 217 highly malnourished and 836 malnourished children in the district.

These children are being adopted by officers, employees and public representatives. Health check-up of children is done at Suposhan Mela every three months. In this, the health, AYUSH department, with public participation, distribute medicines, hygiene and nutrition kits. The person or officer who makes a malnourished child healthy in three months gets Poshan Veer Samman.

In all Anganwadi centres, women were mobilised through hymns and songs, the understanding of nutrition was conveyed to every household. Even in schools, after the morning prayer and national anthem, nutrition gurus discussed nutrition.

Datia district received Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration on April 21, 2022. Under the campaign, groups of about 526 officials and public representatives were formed in the district, who took the responsibility of ending malnutrition and solve the problems related to the children.