 Bhopal: PM Modi Gives Pep Talk To Booth Workers To Strengthen Ground-Level Reach Ahead Of Elections
Bhopal: PM Modi Gives Pep Talk To Booth Workers To Strengthen Ground-Level Reach Ahead Of Elections

Ujjwala Gas Yojana stemmed out after a discussion with booth workers: PM Modi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): PM Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of ground-level reach while addressing the booth workers at Bhopal's Motilal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday.

In a much-needed pep talk to the booth workers, Modi said a dedicated team of these ground-level workers is a must to drive party to success.

Several of the schemes stemmed out from booth-level. Illustrating with an example, he said the idea of Ujjwala Gas Yojana came after a a few booth-level teams apprised the senior BJP leaders of villagers' problems.

article-image

The Prime Minister answers the queries of the booth-workers and suggested them ways to strengthen the connect with the villagers.

He highlighted the focus on service of villagers to ensure strong reach of the workers. "Service, not sacrifice is what can make you a social leader," he said.

As many as 3000 booth-workers from across 501 Lok Sabha constituencies attended the event.

