Bhopal: PM Modi, CM Chouhan dedicate two 1000 LPM oxygen plants in JP Hospital

BHOPAL: Two oxygen plants each of 1000 LPM, installed with the PM Care fund, were commissioned at JP Hospital on Thursday. PM Narendra Modi dedicated the two plants virtually from Rishikesh, while Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pressed its button here at a programme organised at JP hospital. Member of parliament Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and others were also present at the ceremony.

Chouhan said, “State government is leaving no stone unturned to stop the third wave of Corona. Madhya Pradesh has created a record in Covid-19 vaccination. If the vaccinations continue at the same pace and Covid appropriate behavior is properly adopted, we will succeed in curbing corona in Madhya Pradesh.”

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dedicate oxygen plant at JP hospital in Bhopal | FP

189 oxygen plants being installed in state

State capital, which once faced shortage of oxygen during the second wave of corona, is gradually becoming self-reliant. Total of 189 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants are being set up in the state to ensure adequate availability of medical oxygen. PSA oxygen plant is being set up in Lanji, Waraseoni, Sendhwa, Lahar, Bairagarh, Berasia, Pandhurna, Sausar, Hatta, Amoli, Aron, Hazira, Pipariya, Itarsi, Manpur, Sihora, Petlawad, Thandla, Vijayraghavgarh, Barwaha, Nainpur, Bhanpur, Sabalgarh, Jawad, Sarangpur, Biaora, Teonthar, Nasrullaganj, Ashta, Shujalpur, Nagda, Ganj Basoda, Bhagwanpura and Gadarwara while two oxygen plants each have been installed at Kailash Nath Katju (Kukshi), Ambah, Jaora, Kurai, Maihar and Madhav Nagar Civil Hospital.

PSA oxygen plants are being installed in 41 community health centres while one oxygen plant each has been set up in MRTB Hospital Indore, Military Hospital Jabalpur, AIIMS Bhopal, ESI Hospital Nagda, Nehru Shatabdi Chikitsalaya Singrauli and Railway Hospital Jabalpur.

Covid-19 patients need oxygen to battle the infection. During the second wave of the pandemic owing to lack of oxygen, several patients died and many had to face severe problems across the country. For this purpose oxygen plants are being set up in all hospitals across Madhya Pradesh.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 11:30 PM IST