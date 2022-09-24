Bhopal: Playing for Oman was the best decision that I made, says cricketer Ayan Khan

Indian Cricketer Ayan Khan visited his home ground Ankur Cricket Academy in Bhopal on Saturday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Cricketer Ayan Khan visited his home ground Ankur Cricket Academy in Bhopal on Saturday. Khan plays cricket for Oman cricket team. When asked why he chose to play for Oman and not India, he said, “I got to play in MP cricket team many times but I didn't get to play as much as I deserved. For seven years, I served water at Bhopal divisional matches. Most of time, I warmed the benches.'

He added, “When I told my coach Jyoti sir that I wasn't getting the chance to play for BDCA even though I was selected in MP team, he said if you would have come to me two years earlier, you'd be playing in Indian team squad. I wasted a lot of my time on benches and could have played in different tournaments. Then I went to Oman, and there I played in the world cup squad. Hence, I believe it is best decision I have ever made.”

Ayan joined the senior state team for Ranji Trophy after playing age-group cricket for Madhya Pradesh. However, he made debut in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament in 2015-16 season. Thereafter, opportunities started to dry up. In 2017, he decided to migrate to Oman in search of a better cricket future.

When asked about his migration to Oman, Ayan Khan replied, “It was a tough call, as I was already 25 at that time. But I took this risk and here I am today. I have played the world cup and many ODIs and whatnot. I got the best learning and playing experience in a country where cricket is not that popular.”

Ayan hails from Bhopal and hockey is his family legacy. About 12 members of his extended family played hockey. His cousin Aslam Sher Khan is a hockey World Cup winner and Olympian. Aslam's father, Ahmed Sher Khan, was an Olympic gold medallist in 1936.