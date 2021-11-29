Did Ayan Mukerji share Shah Rukh Khan's BTS photo from 'Brahmastra'?

Bollywood filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on Monday shared several BTS photos of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor from 'Brahmastra'.

Ayan shared a series of photos on his official Instagram account on Monday. In one of the pictures, Ranbir and Big B can be seen talking to each other while standing against a scenic view.

In another photo, Ranbir and Ayan can be seen having a conversation during the shoot of the film.

However, one photo has left fans curious. According to several media reports, superstar Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in an extended cameo in the film. Reportedly, he will play the role of a scientist who works towards creating powerful energy from resources around him.

Moments after Ayan shared the photos on Instagram, fans started speculating that one of the photos features SRK.

Take a look at the photo here:

"Flashes of Time! #steppingoutofacocoon #thetimefeelsright #brahmastra," Ayan captioned the post.

Here's how netizens reacted to the photo:

Fans became extremely excited after seeing the BTS images.

"Can't wait for the film," a netizen commented. "Woaah. Eagerly waiting," another one wrote.

Take a look at the other photos here:

'Brahmastra' also features Ranbir's ladylove, actress Alia Bhatt, south megastar Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

The release date of the film has not been revealed yet. However, according to a report in Pinkvilla, producer Karan Johar, Disney India and the entire team of 'Brahmastra' have finally zeroed in on a release date and the film is targeting a September 9, 2022, release.

Ever since the film was announced a couple of years ago, all eyes have been on Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious mega-budget movie.

'Brahmastra' is said to be an amalgamation of science-fiction and occultism. It is billed as a three-film series and the first part will see Ranbir play Shiva, a man with special powers.

The fantasy adventure will release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 07:42 PM IST