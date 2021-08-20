Bhopal: Picnickers throng Kerwa dam, throw Covid norms to winds

Advertisement

Bhopal: Picnickers thronging Kerwa dam were seen giving social distancing and mask norm a wide berth on Thursday.

The government has relaxed the lockdown regulations, but has asked the people to stay cautious and follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour. Nevertheless, people seem to care less. The people were seen having zero regard for social distancing.

The monsoon has swept in and dams are filled with water up to the brim. This has caught the interest of the travel-enthusiasts who were forced to stay behind four walls of their homes during the lockdown.

People have begun to come out in large groups, either with family or with friends, to celebrate the unlocking and the monsoon.

The government had put a ban on public swimming pools during the peak of the pandemic as there were chances of viral contraction. The people, however, are seen flouting all corona guidelines as they enjoy the end of their travel renunciation.

The dam comes under Ratibad police station, but there are no police personnel around the site. There have been many accidents in the past, said the visitors who had come to view the sight from a distance. The administration should have deployed a force to ensure the guidelines are followed and people stay safe, they said.

