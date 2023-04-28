 Bhopal: Pharma student jumps to death from hostel building
Bhopal: Pharma student jumps to death from hostel building

Shreyash Mishra went to terrace of his hostel with his friend at 7 pm on Thursday. No sooner did his friend leave for the mess, Mishra jumped off the building. He received severe injuries on his head, which caused his death

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A second year B Pharma student took his life by jumping off the third floor of hostel building in Piplani on Thursday, the police said.

He was suffering from depression after his exam results were declared recently. Investigating officer (IO) Ramraj Singh said Shreyash Mishra (20) was a student of BPharma at a private college in Bhopal. Mishra was a native of Katni district. His father is a transporter.

The police learnt during investigation that Mishra went to terrace of his hostel with his friend at 7 pm on Thursday. No sooner did his friend leave for the mess, Mishra jumped off the building. He received severe injuries on his head, which caused his death.

The police did not find suicide note from the spot. However, Mishra’s friends told the police that he was unhappy with exam results.

