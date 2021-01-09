Bhopal: Phanishwarnath Renu's play 'Nakbesar' staged at Gamak

BHOPAL: Phanishwarnath Renu's play 'Nakbesar' was staged at the Ravindra Bhavan here on Saturday as part of the weekend shows of the ongoing Gamak series of cultural events being organised by the state culture department.

The play was staged by the Saghan Society for Culture and Welfare, Bhopal. to mark the birth centenary of Renu Anand Mishra directed the play.

"Ek Buland Khushi Urf Mashhoor Nakbesar' is an autobiographical play by Renu in which he talks about himself. Renu talks about his life in the play including managing a sweetmeat shop, working as librarian, performing for All India Radio, joining the freedom struggle, getting beaten up by the police and going to jail.

Shivendra Singh, Ajay Dahiya, Prabhakar Dwivedi, Pradeep Tiwari, Prafulla Tiwari, Mukesh Gaur, Sumukh Mishra, Aamir Rajak, Bhumika Thakur, Monica Vishwakarma and Devansh Baghel were on stage. Heeralal Chatterjee managed the lighting while Surendra Vankhede took care of the music.