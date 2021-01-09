Covaxin row: Bharat Biotech clarifies allegations over volunteer who allegdly died after volunteering for Covaxin trial in Bhopal

After a participant who allegedly died days after volunteering for Covaxin trial in Bhopal, Bharat Biotech on Saturday clarified that the volunteer, at the time of enrolment, had fulfilled all the inclusion and exclusion criteria to be accepted as a participant in the Phase III trial and was reported to be healthy in all the site follow up calls post seven days of his dosing.

With regard to reports of a death in Phase III trials, we would like to state that a volunteer passed away on December 21, 2020, and the death was reported to the People's College of Medical Sciences and Research Centre by the son of the deceased, Bharat Biotech stated.

"The volunteer, at the time of enrolment, had fulfilled all the inclusion and exclusion criteria to be accepted as a participant in the Phase III trial and was reported to be healthy in all the site follow up calls post seven days of his dosing and no AE's were observed or reported," said Bharat Biotech.