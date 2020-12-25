Bhopal: Petrol-pump Xmas decoration raises ire of Hindu customer

BHOPAL: The grand decoration on Christmas has raised the eyebrows of Hindu oufits in the state capital on Friday. An incident came to light where the Sanskriti Bachao Manch, which is one of the major Hindu outfits, protested against the grand decoration of the Major Nanke petrol-pump (New Market) on Christmas Day on Friday.

A video of the telephone protest with the petrol-pump manager went viral on social media, in which a certain customer, Tiwari, is heard asking the manager whether the petrol-pump celebrates Hindu festivals in a similar manner, or whether the petrol-pump is decorated in a similar fashion on the New Year of the Hindus, or on Hindu festivals. Tiwari had gone there for petrol, but when he saw the decorations, he flared up and raised his voice. The employees gave him the contact number of the manager, after which Tiwari spoke to the manager. However, the manager tried to explain things and smoothen ruffled feathers, but to no avail. The manager is heard explaining that they decorate the petrol-pump even on Diwali and other festivals.