Bhopal: People Joining Cong Need Nod From Local Unit: Nath

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anyone who wants to join Congress party is welcome but the person should be approved by party’s local unit. This was stated by former chief minister Kamal Nath while talking to media persons after three leaders joined Congress party here on Sunday.

Awadhesh Nayak from Datia, Rajkumar Dhanora from Surkhi and Shubhangana Raje from Dhar along with their supporters joined Congress in presence of senior party leaders.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh who was also present on the occasion said leaders who fought against Congress were sitting on the stage. “These leaders have joined Congress as they faced harassment in BJP,” he added.

Pointing out at the Centre, Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did little to address the violence in Manipur. “He never talks about the state,” he added.

Digvijya Singh shared his experience of his visit to Datia, Khurai and Surkhi Assembly constituencies. He alleged that ministers who represented the constituencies were framing false cases of SC, ST against common men. Earlier Rajkumar Singh Dhanora, had opened front against the revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput.

After delimitation of Assembly constituencies in 2008, Dr Narottam Mishra, the then MLA from Dabra, contested from Datia on a BJP ticket. In this election, Awadhesh Nayak contested against Narottam as candidate of Bharatiya Janshakti Party (BJSP) floated by former Chief Minister Uma Bharti. Narottam Mishra won by a margin of 11,233 votes. Later Nayak joined BJP and became Minister of State in 2016.