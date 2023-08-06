Bhopal: 2 Held For Assaulting, Robbing Him Of Phone Near BJP Office | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two bike-born persons, who assaulted a man near BJP office situated at Habibganj on Friday late night and robbed him of his mobile phone, were arrested by the cops within two hours, the police said on Saturday.

Habibganj police station house officer (SHO) Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria said complainant, named Bhole Singh, 22, resident of Anna Nagar in Govindpura, was returning home at 10.30 pm on Friday. During this, he received a phone call and stopped his bike to talk.

Meanwhile, two bike-borne men arrived and asked Singh what he had been doing there. Before Singh could respond, they beat him and snatched his mobile phone. Singh rushed to Habibganj police station and informed the cops about the same.

The cops launched investigation and on the basis of the CCTV footages apprehended the accused within 2 hours at around 12.30 am. They have confessed to committing the crime and are being questioned, SHO Bhadoria said.