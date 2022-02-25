Bhopal: People fear another Covid wave, docs say be cautious

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though the Covid-19 cases are on decline, a section of people are still apprehensive if the virus will raise its head again in April-May.

The health care experts say that there is a little chance of recurrence of such a grave situation from March to April this year. However, the unpredictable nature of the virus can’t be overlooked. Hence, people should never be lax in following the Covid-19 protocol.

The doctors say that immunity compromised people should be very cautious while venturing out even after government has lifted all restrictions. With lifting all kind of restrictions, all activities like economic, social, political, religious and other gathering are going on in full swing.

Main problem

Dr SP Dubey, ENT specialist, said, “Main problem is with immuno-compromised people like who suffer from diabetes, cancer, HIV. They should be very much cautious while going for celeberations. If they develop, cold and cough, immediately, they should go for RTP-PCR test. As far as March-April is concerned, corona may return but people have to take all precaution.”

Like flu

Dr Sushil Jindal, diabetologist said, “Covid is just like flu so it will come and go just like flu now. If it infects people, it will develop immunity. So, people should not be tensed as there is no lung involvement in omicron. But if they have cold and cough, immediately, they should go for testing.”

Follow protocol

Dr Lokendra Dave, HoD, pulmonary medicine, Gandhi Medical College, said, “Now, it is up to people to take precautions. It is reduced but it has not gone. Government has lifted all restrictions but now people have to adhere to protocol like maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and observing hand hygiene.”

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 10:01 PM IST