Bhopal: People arriving from Maha to undergo thermal screening

BHOPAL: With neighbouring Maharashtra witnessing a surge in daily Coronavirus cases, the government on Monday directed for intensifying surveillance in districts bordering Maharashtra. People arriving from the neighbouring state will be subjected to thermal screening. MP, too, is witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus cases in the last few days. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan issued directives in this regard while reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state at a meeting of collectors at Mantralaya on Monday. Chouhan directed the collectors to call a crisis management committee meeting on February 23 regarding the upcoming Shivratri Mela as a large number of people from Maharashtra are expected to attend these fairs. The local administration will take a decision on Shivratri mela specially in 12 districts bordering Maharashtra, said Chouhan.

The district collectors have been asked to ensure temperature-based screening of people coming from Maharashtra. The Chief Minister also directed for conducting RT-PCR test on those who attend Shivratri Mela organised in areas bordering Maharashtra. In wake of steady rise in Covid-19 cases in Bhopal and Indore, the Chief Minister directed the administration to ensure strict adherence to all Covid-19 guidelines and health protocol. Chouhan directed the officials to ensure the mask mandate is strictly implemented in the two districts. Meanwhile, the home department has written to collectors of 12 districts which share the border with Maharashtra and a few other districts to hold crisis management meeting and set guidelines for the approaching Shivratri festival. The letters have been sent to collectors of Bhopal, Indore, Hoshangabad, Betul, Seoni, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, and Alirajpur.

