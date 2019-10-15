Bhopal: PE registered against ex-PS, SCDCL & PwC officials

BHOPAL: The Economic Offences Wing have registered a preliminary enquire against the then principal secretary of Urban Development Department Vivek Agarwal including the officials of Smart City Development Corporation Limited (SCDCL) and Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC).

EOW director general Sushoban Banerjee said EOW is in receipt of a complaint wherein it is alleged that during his posting as PS of UAD Vivek Agarwal manipulated the norms and gave tender worth Rs 300 crore to Hewlett-Packard and PwC in which his son Vaibhav Agarwal was the senior associate even though a lower bid of Rs 275 crore was pitched in by BSNL.

A tender was floated by the SCDCL Bhopal to set up the Master System Integrated for providing a cloud based common data centre and disaster management in April 2017. The PwC was the project consultant.

In the tender process BSNL, HECL, HP, Tech M, Wipro, UST Global and LNT participated.

Ethically the PwC should have withdrawn themselves from the project consultant, but they remained in business.

The DG added that during the selection the marks were set for the technical and financial sections, and the HP obtained maximum marks: 175 out of 200 marks, defeating the other companies.

The DG informed that it is also alleged that HP is strong in hardware not in software and the company was not having the previous experience.

He informed that the details are asked from the department and after the verification the FIR will be registered.