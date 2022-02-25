Bhopal: PC Sharma forces truce between Govind Singh and Mirchi Baba

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and former minister PC Sharma invited Mirchi Baba and Govind Singh to ‘clear the misunderstandings’ between them at his place on Friday. The closed-door meeting that took place at Sharma’s residence continued for about an hour. The trio later appeared before the media where Singh offered sweets to Baba. Singh said that he always respected seers and somebody created misunderstanding between the two. Now there is nothing like it. Earlier, during the Bhind visit of PCC chief Kamal Nath, Mirchi Baba was not offered a chair at the dais. Later, Baba went to meet Singh at his place but later refused to see him. This had infuriated Baba after which senior Congress leaders tried to pacify Mirchi Baba.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:10 PM IST