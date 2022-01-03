Bhopal: Pay Rs 5 lakh each to 2 deceased jail inmates, MPHRC to state government

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has taken cognisance in two cases, in which prisoners died in two different jails in the state. The commission has asked state government to pay Rs 5 lakh each to close relatives of two deceased, said MPHRC official on Monday.

As per complaint filed with commission, undertrial Durgesh Singh had died while carrying cooked food from one barrack to another in Dindori jail. The incident took place on September 17, 2019, when the utensil he was carrying fell on him. He died because of severe burns.

The commission found it a violation of human rights and held jail administration responsible. The commission asked jail administration to provide trolley for ferrying hot food.

The second case pertains to Sidhi jail in which Vijay Kumar committed suicide in jail premises on August 5, 2020. The commission observed that to protect human rights and lives of the jail inmates is the responsibility of the jail administration.

