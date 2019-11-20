Bhopal: Parvarish ranks 14th in top 20 schools of India

BHOPAL: Parvarish – the museum school, Bhopal is ranked amongst Top 20 schools in India.

Education World (EW) India did the ranking in their 2019-20 to encourage mainstream K-12 schools to make better provision for children with special needs (CWSN).

The Parvarish School ranked 14 in their list. The Academy for Severe Handicaps and Autism, Bangalore (ASHA, estb.1995) and Delhi’s pioneer Tamana Autism Centre, promoted in 1992 were ranked 1 and 2 respectively.

The Museum School has been running in Bhopal, since September 2005 in collaboration with 5 museums in the city including Regional Science Centre, National Museum of Mankind, Regional Museum of Natural History, State Archaeology Museum and MP Tribal Museum.

Through this model the school are trying to show the Government, that the urban poor can also be given the same quality of education as that for the urban rich by just making optimum and effective utilisation of its existing infrastructure (The Museums and B.Ed colleges), at practically the same or maybe lesser cost, that the Government today incurs on urban education interest and support for the project.

Parvarish has groomed over 2500 underprivileged children. It has also recruited educated girls from slums as part-time literacy teachers and collaborated with other NGOs to train them on literacy teaching.

Director of School Shibani Ghosh told Free Press, “It is so nice to see how this innovative model is taking its place gradually. It is big thing for us that our work is being recognised and all credit goes to our team.”

“It could only be possible due to team effort. We started this to do something unique in the field of education not for award,” Shibani added.