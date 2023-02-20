Bhopal: Parents serve light, home-cooked food, fruits, lime water to their children to keep exam stress at bay

Board Exams | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Parents are taking extra care of their wards to help them de-stress as the latter prepare of annual examinations. The children are being served light food, fruits, glucose and lime water to keep them fit. The CBSE Class 12 and 10 exams began on February15 whereas MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 12 and 10 exams will held in March. Excerpts:

Sandhya Arya |

Happy atmosphere

I try to maintain happy atmosphere at home so that my daughter can take class 10 exams with ease. Weather is turning hot. I am giving her fruits, glucose and neembu pani to avoid dehydration. We don’t watch TV to avoid noise. I ask her to sleep on time. I always tell her that if we study with relaxed mind, we will definitely get good marks. So, don’t be stressed and be happy.

Sandhya Arya, businesswoman

Rajesh Sahasrabuddhe |

Moral support

Our son is taking class 12 exams. We always talk and guide him. We give moral support. We tell him that don’t feel dejected if your one paper went wrong. Prepare well for next exam paper. We don’t compare him with anybody. We don’t force him to study for long hours. In fact, we tell him to watch TV and play cricket, which are his hobbies to keep his mind relaxed and stress-free. Her mother takes care of his diet.

Rajesh Sahasrabuddhe, area manager, Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Rekha Pandey |

No junk food

We are not mounting pressure on my daughter who is taking class 12 exams to score high. She knows better than us how to prepare for exams. We only take good care of her health. We have stopped giving junk, spicy and oily food and food bought from outside to her. We are giving light food especially at night to avoid indigestion. We ensure that she sleeps by 12 at night and wakes up at 6 am. We also gossip and watch TV together for a while to keep her relaxed.

Rekha Pandey, homemaker

