Bhopal: Parents boycott children’s online classes as a mark of protest, demand a separate fee for online classes

BHOPAL: Parents have started putting their demand for restructuring of school fees during lockdown period more strongly by calling out a bandh and garnering support of other organizations.

The Madhya Pradesh Palak Mahasangh has garnered support of Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Confederation of India Traders and organised a day long bandh of educational activities on September 28- on occasion of birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

“We have three demands only. First, if there is no school then there should be no fees. Second, if schools are conducting online teaching then fee should be decided accordingly and that a Fee Regulatory Commission should be formed to check exploitation of parents by private schools,” said general secretary of the Palak Mahasangh, Prabodh Pandya.

Now we all understand that covid is here to stay. Till then online classes will be conducted therefore government should intervene and decide separate fee for online classes, he added. Covid has an adverse impact not only on private schools but also on the parents.

President of Sangh, Kamal Vishwakarma said that most of the parents boycotted online classes of their children on Monday as a mark of protest. Some of the parents also kept their establishments closed. Moreover, ‘no school no fees’ kept trending on social media platforms. There were 72,000 posts related to no school no fees on twitter, he said.