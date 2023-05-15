Bhopal: Papers of only 800 traders to be verified during GST survey in Madhya Pradesh, says GST additional commissioner

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): GST additional commissioner US Bais said that traders need not be afraid in any way over the 2-month GST survey which is all set to start from Tuesday in the state.

Of the 4 lakh registered traders, only 800 traders who have come under the scanner over the GST will be surveyed and their papers will be verified, said Bais while speaking at a symposium organised by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday.

Bais said that no officer or employee of the department would visit any institution other than the identified shops.

CAIT president Bhupendra Jain said the business class were quite apprehensive over the GST survey but now additional commissioner US Bains has clarified and so there is no need to panic.

“In survey, the credentials of the traders will be verified. Eight hundred traders will be surveyed and their paper will be checked and verified,” said Jain.

After the presentation of GST commissioner Lokesh Kumar Jatav at the national level, the MP Model was accepted and a campaign was launched.