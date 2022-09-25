Bhopal: Panic button, vehicle location tracking device to be installed in public transport, school buses

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vehicle location tracking device and panic buttons will be installed in public transport vehicles including motor cabs, maxi cab, passenger buses and school buses. The system will help in locating vehicles and thereafter necessary help can be provided to women who pressed panic button.

The vehicles manufactured after January 1, 2019, have an in-built Vehicle Location Tracking Device. The vehicles manufactured before January 1, 2019, lack it.

According to transport department sources, vehicle location tracking device is a satellite-oriented system, which works in rough terrains where mobile phones do not work. If someone presses panic button in such areas, timely help can be assured.

When contacted, Additional Transport Commissioner Arvind Saxena told Free Press that four companies had been empanelled for installing vehicle location tracking device in public transport vehicles. The number of companies would increase in future. He said that efforts were on to rope in 12 to 15 companies for the work.

Companies will be selected after they pass document verification test and field test. Dial 100 service has been involved in the campaign. If someone presses panic button, then information will be first passed on to Dial 100 services after which necessary action will be taken.

Talking about Bhopal, Saxena said a control room had been established in Kokta area. In public transport buses, panic button will be fitted at six to eight places so that girl or woman do not have to cover long distance to press it.