Bhopal: Panchayat members to ensure every child is enrolled in school

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Elected representatives of panchayats of Madhya Pradesh have said that they will take steps to make sure that every child in their panchayats is in school in the coming six months. The upcoming gram sabha will have an agenda of education in it and they will play a proactive role in school management committees and Bal Sabhas, they said.

They were speaking at a meeting organised by Unicef in partnership with NGOs Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti (BGVS) and Youth4Children network in the city on Thursday.

Around 60 panchayat members from Sehore, Dewas, Jhabua discussed the issue of school education, possibilities and challenges. They said that education is an important milestone for the life of a child and shared the efforts taken by them and the state to get children to school especially during COVID-19.

Unicef chief, Madhya Pradesh, Margaret Gwada gave a call to them to make sure that ‘all children in their panchayats are in school’. She challenged them to ensure that in the coming six months no child is out of school in these panchayats.

Asha Mishra, BGVS said “we as elected representatives can make sure that all children in our panchayat are in school, gram sabha happening in the panchayats can have school education as an agenda, and is part of these meetings. It is our role to give children their right to education.

Education specialist, Unicef, F A Jami made a presentation highlighting the right to education, schemes of the state which support school education. Unicef Communication Specialist, Anil Gulati and social policy specialist, Pooja Singh facilitated the discussion.