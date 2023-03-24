Bhopal: 'Paise do, paper lo', NSUI protests back-to-back paper-leak in MP, cites Shivraj-govt's inability to prevent

NSUI protests back-to-back paper-leak in MP |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The student wing of Indian National Congress--National Students' Union of India (NSUI) took to streets on Friday in Bhopal, to protest back-to-back paper leaks in Madhya Pradesh. They accused the Shivraj-led government of failing to control the paper-leak in the state.

Raising slogans of "Paise lo, Paper do", the NSUI workers led by state media president Vivek Tripathi staged demonstration at the PCC office on Friday.

Earlier this week, a Mathematics question paper of class 12 MP Board got leaked in Umaria via Telegram application. Withing a few minutes, the paper reached to 64000 candidates. Exam-centre in-charge, Exam-centre assistant along with three others were interrogated by the police.

A few day before this, on March 20, two teachers were booked after a Science paper of class 10th was leaked in Morena, again through a telegram group.