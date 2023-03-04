e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Pagasus is in Rahul Gandhi’s mind, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Pagasus is in Rahul Gandhi’s mind, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

“In 2017, we started depositing Rs 1,000 into the accounts of tribal women from most backward tribal communities.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by saying that Pegasus was not in phone but in Congress DNA and mind of Rahul Gandhi. He said as India was globally acknowledged as a rising power under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but Congress had come up with new agenda to defame India on foreign soil.

Chouhan was talking to media persons after planting sapling at Smart City Park in Bhopal on Saturday. He also lashed out at Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath for questioning Ladli Behna Yojana.

He said former chief minister Kamal Nath stopped the scheme under which Rs 1,000 was deposited into the accounts of tribal women from Baiga, Bhariya, Sahriya community.

“In 2017, we started depositing Rs 1,000 into the accounts of tribal women from most backward tribal communities. Why did he (Nath) stop it,” Chouhan said.

Nath hits back

Kamal Nath has strongly reacted to statement of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made against Rahul Gandhi. Nath said, “ By using derogatory language against Rahul Gandhi, you are showing your mental level. The truth is this that those persons have no right to speak on Pegasus who are providing China- assembled tablet to MLAs in Assembly”.

Read Also
Bhopal: Rs 13 core spent to refurbish bungalows of chief minister, 30 ministers in last two years
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Pagasus is in Rahul Gandhi’s mind, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Pagasus is in Rahul Gandhi’s mind, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Elderly woman duped of gold ornaments by two in Hanumanganj

Bhopal: Elderly woman duped of gold ornaments by two in Hanumanganj

Bhopal: Gang busted for running fake websites of popular e-commerce companies

Bhopal: Gang busted for running fake websites of popular e-commerce companies

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal doesn’t lack cricketers, it lacks infrastructure, says cricketer Soumya...

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal doesn’t lack cricketers, it lacks infrastructure, says cricketer Soumya...

Threat calls from metro cities: New duping tool for cyber fraudsters

Threat calls from metro cities: New duping tool for cyber fraudsters