Bhopal: Pagasus is in Rahul Gandhi’s mind, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by saying that Pegasus was not in phone but in Congress DNA and mind of Rahul Gandhi. He said as India was globally acknowledged as a rising power under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but Congress had come up with new agenda to defame India on foreign soil.

Chouhan was talking to media persons after planting sapling at Smart City Park in Bhopal on Saturday. He also lashed out at Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath for questioning Ladli Behna Yojana.

He said former chief minister Kamal Nath stopped the scheme under which Rs 1,000 was deposited into the accounts of tribal women from Baiga, Bhariya, Sahriya community.

“In 2017, we started depositing Rs 1,000 into the accounts of tribal women from most backward tribal communities. Why did he (Nath) stop it,” Chouhan said.

Nath hits back

Kamal Nath has strongly reacted to statement of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made against Rahul Gandhi. Nath said, “ By using derogatory language against Rahul Gandhi, you are showing your mental level. The truth is this that those persons have no right to speak on Pegasus who are providing China- assembled tablet to MLAs in Assembly”.