Bhopal: Padma Shri Bamaniya's Kabir Songs In Malvi Dialect Enchant Audience

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Folk singer Padma Shri Kaluram Bamaniya and his troupe presented Kabir songs in Malvi dialect which enchanted the audience at Bharat Bhavan Monday. It was part of the seventh-day of the eighth-day celebration of the Bhavan to mark its 42nd Foundation Day.

It was the first performance of the Bamaniya at Bhavan after getting Padma Shri award this year. The 54-year-old folk singer hails from Pardeshipura village in Tonkkhurd Tehsil of Dewas district. He has been singing Kabir Bhajans along with bhajans of saints like Mirabai and Gorakhnath in local Malwi dialect for several years.

Bamaniya began with Guru Vandna ëGuru Gum ka Sagar Lakh-Lakh VandanÖí. He also presented some popular Kabir songs ëMann lago yaar fakiri meinÖ,í ë Jaag musafir jagÖí etc which earned a huge round of applause from the audience. Ram Prasad Parmar accompanied him on harmonium, Devidas Bairagi on Dholak and Uttam Singh Bamaniya on vocal.

Besides, the event began with the performance of folk singer Manobhavna Singh and her troupe. She presented Bagheli songs which were appreciated by the audience.

The performance of Rai dancer Padma Shri Ram Sahay Pandey and his troupe and Malvi folk singer Swati Ukhle will be held on Tuesday evening under the event.