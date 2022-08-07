e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Paddy farmers in lurch as rains take backseat in many places

Soybean and paddy crop will start withering if dry spell doesn’t end soon

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 07, 2022, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rains have taken a backseat in most parts of Madhya Pradesh. For over a fortnight good rains are evading the state, leaving farmers in fix. Rains have been so far uneven in the state with more than a dozen districts facing deficient rains.

Even Bhopal, which was earlier witnessing good rainfall, has been staring at a dry spell for the last many days. Barring a couple of rainfall spells, Bhopal remained largely dry.

Paddy farmers are worried over dry spells being extended with each passing day. What will happen if rain activity does not revive in the coming four to five days, said concerned farmers.

Bharatiya Kisan Union State President Anil Yadav while talking to Free Press said that if rains are not returning in a couple of days then paddy and soybean farmers are going to be in real trouble as their crops will start withering and get destroyed. It’s necessary that the dry spell ends and rain returns as soon as possible, he added.

The farmers having tubewells have nothing to worry as they can irrigate their crop through tubewell. But farmers who are not having tubewell or well, their crops will get damaged if there is no rain in the coming three to four days, said the farmers’ leader .

He informed that from the last couple of years, farmers have started sowing paddy as it gives good production in comparison to soybean. But now irregular rainfall activities have left farmers in deep trouble.

Talking to Free Press, Vidisha based farmer Narayan Singh Raghuvani said that in Vidisha districts, rains have been uneven. Earlier it rains too heavily and now rains have stopped. This has left an adverse effect on crops of soybean and paddy. Peasants are worried for their future.

Read Also
Bhopal: Soaring inflation, online shopping spell doom for rakhi vendors
article-image
HomeBhopalBhopal: Paddy farmers in lurch as rains take backseat in many places

RECENT STORIES

JEE Mains 2022: Candidates express frustration over irregularities as session 2 results expected...

JEE Mains 2022: Candidates express frustration over irregularities as session 2 results expected...

Mumbai: After brief lull, lake levels rise by 16,750 million litres

Mumbai: After brief lull, lake levels rise by 16,750 million litres

Mumbai: Central Railway to promote local products at all stations under Atmnirbhar Bharat and Vocal...

Mumbai: Central Railway to promote local products at all stations under Atmnirbhar Bharat and Vocal...

Mumbai: Metro 3 cost surges 44% to Rs 10,269.82 crore

Mumbai: Metro 3 cost surges 44% to Rs 10,269.82 crore

Mumbai: Neurosurgeon successfully performs high-risk spine surgery on nonagenarian

Mumbai: Neurosurgeon successfully performs high-risk spine surgery on nonagenarian