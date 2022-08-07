Bhopal: Paddy farmers in lurch as rains take backseat in many places

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rains have taken a backseat in most parts of Madhya Pradesh. For over a fortnight good rains are evading the state, leaving farmers in fix. Rains have been so far uneven in the state with more than a dozen districts facing deficient rains.

Even Bhopal, which was earlier witnessing good rainfall, has been staring at a dry spell for the last many days. Barring a couple of rainfall spells, Bhopal remained largely dry.

Paddy farmers are worried over dry spells being extended with each passing day. What will happen if rain activity does not revive in the coming four to five days, said concerned farmers.

Bharatiya Kisan Union State President Anil Yadav while talking to Free Press said that if rains are not returning in a couple of days then paddy and soybean farmers are going to be in real trouble as their crops will start withering and get destroyed. It’s necessary that the dry spell ends and rain returns as soon as possible, he added.

The farmers having tubewells have nothing to worry as they can irrigate their crop through tubewell. But farmers who are not having tubewell or well, their crops will get damaged if there is no rain in the coming three to four days, said the farmers’ leader .

He informed that from the last couple of years, farmers have started sowing paddy as it gives good production in comparison to soybean. But now irregular rainfall activities have left farmers in deep trouble.

Talking to Free Press, Vidisha based farmer Narayan Singh Raghuvani said that in Vidisha districts, rains have been uneven. Earlier it rains too heavily and now rains have stopped. This has left an adverse effect on crops of soybean and paddy. Peasants are worried for their future.