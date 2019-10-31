Bhopal: Over 1,200 Dengue & Chikungunya positive cases reported in state capital

BHOPAL: Dengue and Chikunguya positive cases rose to over 1,200 in the state capital. Health department blamed excessive rain for the rise in the said cases. It has now stressed to clean up unconstructed vacant plots which remain flooded with rainy water. Excessive rain is also believed to be reason as plots look flooded. Water has to be siphoned out to get rid of dengue mosquito larva.

Earlier, deaths were reported due to dengue. However, health department denied it. Health department in association with Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), and NGOs has claimed for the regular monitoring on the situation.

Dengue test lab shifted from Professor Colony to Bairagarh. The lab was in district malaria office. However, there is JP Hospital as well as Hamidia Hospital for dengue testing. But it was additional facility for dengue testing in centre of the state capital. However, minister has assured to look into matter how it was shifted to Bairagarh without taking the higher ups into confidence.

Outskirts areas were mainly focused in survey. Recently, Chaukse Nagar, Saket Nagar and Shakti Nagar, and even centrally located posh colonies like Char Imli, 45 bungalows, 74 bungalows are worst affected. Administration has tightened the noose of private pathology labs which declare dengue positive test without applying confirmation test.

Health minister Tulsi Silawat said, “Collectors have been instructed to ensure total clean up unconstructed plots as such plots look full of garbage and remain flooded with rainy water. Dengue mosquito larva developed in fresh water. Due to excessive rain, larva develops in vacant plots. If plots are not cleaned, even collectors have been instructed to impose the fine.”