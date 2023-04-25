Bhopal: Outsourced electricity linemen to get risk allowance

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet has decided to provide risk allowance of Rs 1,000 to outsourced linemen of electricity distribution companies (discoms) in the state on Tuesday.

It has also decided to increase the number of centres of Deendayal Rasoi in the state. As many as 45 new such centres will be opened in addition to already existing 100 centres. About 70 more CM Rise Schools equipped with all kinds of facilities will be opened.

Briefing mediapersons about the cabinet decisions, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that a magnificent statue of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar would be installed in Indore for which 1.215 hectares of land would be allotted free-of- cost. The demand to install her statue in Indore was pending for long time.

Cabinet also decided to give patta to occupants of government land in urban areas.

Apart from this cabinet decided to amend the compensation norms of Revenue Book Circular under which succor is provided to peasants in lieu of crop loss due to natural calamity. For instance, financial help of Rs 5,000 was given to farmers having less than 2 hectares land. Now, it has been increased to Rs 5,500.

Earlier, Rs 15,000 compensation was given for loss of irrigated crop loss. This has increased to Rs 16,000.

Besides, 972 posts have been sanctioned in newly built medical hospital of Gwalior. A sum of Rs 300 crore was sanctioned for new medical college in Satna. Now, cabinet has sanctioned revised approval of Rs 328.79 crore.

