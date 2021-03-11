Bhopal: Opening unauthorised link on mobile costs youth Rs 11,000

Bhopal: A 24-year-old man received a link that he opened and it turned out to be a porn video. The youth then received a call from ‘Delhi police’ asking to pay a fine of Rs 11,000 for the offence he committed by opening a banned porn link.

Believing that he has committed some offence, the youth deposited the amount, but no sooner he received another call asking for more money. It was then the youth realized that he has been deceived. The youth, identified as Nitin Ahirwar, a resident of Bawadia Kalan, then approached cyber cell and a FIR was lodged at Shahpura police station on Thursday. Police have booked Kamlesh Patil and Vinod Mishra under Sections 420 34 of IPC. SI Rinku Jatav informed that complainant, Ahirwar told police that he had received a notification and when he clicked on it, a porn video played. He then logged out of the site. In August 2020, Ahirwar received a call and the caller told him that the link he had opened was obscene content and it would invite him legal trouble. Later he received a call and the caller introducing himself as a Delhi police cop said that he had committed a crime by clicking at an unauthorised link. He warned him not to repeat the ‘offence’ and asked him to pay Rs 11,000 as fine or else he will be imprisoned.

The ‘cop’ asked the youth to pay through Google pay. Unaware of his intentions, Ahirwar transferred the amount. However, the ‘cop’ again asked him for some more money.

Ahirwar then grew suspicious and he lodged a complaint with the cyber cell. The cyber cell took the case under investigation and the FIR was lodged on Thursday with the Shahpura police.